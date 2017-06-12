Wallner named Freshman All American by NCBWA

The postseason accolades continue to accumulate for University of Southern Mississippi outfielder Matt Wallner.

Monday, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced that Wallner had been named to its 16-man, first-team Freshman All-American team.

Wallner, Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year, became the first Golden Eagle ever named to the NCBWA’s Freshman All-America first team and the first since the organization named relief pitcher Bradley Roney a second-team Freshman All-American in 2012.

Last week, Wallner was named first-team Freshman All-America by Collegiate Baseball and joined junior Taylor Braley as a second-team All-America selection by Baseball America.

Wallner, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound native of Forest Lake, Minn., set Southern Miss freshman records with 63 runs batted in and a team-high 19 home runs. He also hit 14 doubles and two triples.

In 66 games, he hit .336, including a .463 on-base percentage and .655 slugging percentage, helping the Golden Eagles to a school-record 50 wins and the Conference USA regular-season championship.

Wallner tied for the team lead with 18 multi-RBI games and ranked second on the team with 26 multi-hit games.

In addition to being name to C-USA’s All-Freshman team, he earned second-team All-C-USA honors and also was named to C-USA’s All-Tournament team.

Wallner will report later this month to the USA Baseball Collegiate Team training camp, vying for a spot on the 24-man roster. The invitees will train in Cary, N.C., and play games against teams in the summer collegiate wood-bat Coastal Plains League from June 20-25.

He becomes the second Golden Eagle invited to the USA Baseball tryouts, joining former Golden Eagle standout pitcher Tony Phillips, who made the team in 1991.

