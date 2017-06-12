$5,000 raised to help injured Marion County Deputy

Volunteers with the Marion County Firefighter's Association raised thousands of dollars for an injured Marion County deputy Saturday.More >>
Volunteers with the Marion County Firefighter's Association raised thousands of dollars for an injured Marion County deputy Saturday.More >>
The Hattiesburg City Council called a special meeting Monday to declare a temporary hiring freeze for all city positions.More >>
The Hattiesburg City Council called a special meeting Monday to declare a temporary hiring freeze for all city positions.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store.More >>
Flag Day honors a June 14th, 1777, resolution from the Second Continental Congress, which called for an official United States flag.More >>
Flag Day honors a June 14th, 1777, resolution from the Second Continental Congress, which called for an official United States flag.More >>