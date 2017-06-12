$5,000 raised to help injured Marion County Deputy

Volunteers with the Marion County Firefighter's Association raised thousands of dollars for an injured Marion County deputy Saturday.

The emergency responders were at the Columbia Walmart throughout the day Saturday, collecting donations for Marion County deputy Lance Poirier. Deputy Poirier was stuck by another deputy's vehicle during a high-speed chase on the Overhead Bridge on May 30th.

Deputy Poirier was airlifted from the scene. He has since had surgery on one of his legs and has a fracture in the other leg, which is expected to heal without surgery.

Volunteers raised about $5,000 in donations Saturday, according to the Marion County Firefighter's Association Facebook page. That money will go to the deputy and his family "to help through these times."

"The deputies do a lot for us and emergency services, they block roads and do anything we ask," Tyler Creel, an engineer with the Columbia Fire Department, said Saturday. "We just want to show them appreciation by giving them some money to help them out."

If you would like to help, the Marion County Firefighter's Association says donations can be dropped of in an envelope at the Lampton Water Association on Highway 13 South or Highway 98. If you are using the drop box after hours, please put donation in a envelope with Deputy Poirier's name on it. Checks should be made out to Hearts of Hope who will then give the money to Deputy Poirier.

