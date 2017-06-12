Jones county volunteer fire department happy to move forward

The postseason accolades continue to accumulate for University of Southern Mississippi outfielder Matt Wallner. Monday, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced that Wallner had been named to its 16-man, first-team Freshman All-American team. ..More >>
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department is searching for a driver who sped through a safety checkpoint and led a deputy on a chase, resulting in that deputy flipping his patrol car.More >>
