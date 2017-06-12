Jones county volunteer fire department happy to move forward

Dan McKenna and the Jones county volunteer fire department are looking forward to putting a recent incident involving the Laurel Fire Department behind them. It all stems from an incident on Mother’s Day where the city decided not to assist the county with a fire.

Laurel Fire Captain Larry Marks was suspended for two weeks over the matter. Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna told WDAM that the issue was resolved the day after it happened.

“This is something that we want to put behind us," McKenna said. "It’s been going on long enough."

The trust is still there between the two departments. Since the fire, the two departments have shown solidarity by holding press conferences and conducting controlled burns together.

“Chief Brown, the Mayor and I have been working actively to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” McKenna said.

