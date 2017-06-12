Hattiesburg council calls meeting to declare hiring freeze

The Hattiesburg City Council called a special meeting Monday to declare a temporary hiring freeze for all city positions.

Monday is the first time city leaders met since the June 6 municipal elections.

Mayor-elect Toby Barker and new council members begin their terms on July 3, and the first regular council meeting with newly elected leaders is scheduled for July 5.

Council members will vote on the single agenda item Monday at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.

