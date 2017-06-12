CPSC, maker recall chew products for dogs

UNDATED (WDAM) - Several brands of Rawhide chew products are being recalled due to possible contamination.
The dog chew products included in the voluntary recall identify an expiration date ranging from June 1, 2019, through May 31, 2020, located on the back of the package, the CPSC said.
Consumer with these products can call the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 for a refund.
