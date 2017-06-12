Tyson Foods recalls breaded chicken due to allegens, misbranding

UNDATED (WDAM) – Tyson Foods recalls more than two million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products. Federal authorities say the products could contain milk, which is not declared on the product label.

The recalled products were packaged on various dates between August 17, 2016 through January 14, 2017 and sold nationwide. Call 888-674-6854 for more details on this recall.

