Tyson Foods recalls breaded chicken due to allegens, misbranding

UNDATED (WDAM) – Tyson Foods recalls more than two million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products. Federal authorities say the products could contain milk, which is not declared on the product label.
The recalled products were packaged on various dates between August 17, 2016 through January 14, 2017 and sold nationwide. Call 888-674-6854 for more details on this recall.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Flag Day honors a June 14th, 1777, resolution from the Second Continental Congress, which called for an official United States flag.More >>
Flag Day honors a June 14th, 1777, resolution from the Second Continental Congress, which called for an official United States flag.More >>
Marion County's Deputy Lance Porier is recovering after he was struck by a police car during a high speed chase a few weeks ago. The officer had surgery on one leg, that leg is now in a brace. His other leg was fractured, but is also healing. Marion County Sheriff's Department said that Deputy Porier has a long road to recovery. On Tuesday, May 30th, 33-year-old Alicia Holyfield stole a car from Ryan Chevrolet in Hattiesburg. Her high speed chase started in Lamar Cou...More >>
A deputy who was struck after a high speed chase in Marion County a few weeks ago is recovering.More >>
The first week of the Hattiesburg Zoo's summer camp series kicked off Monday with the ABCs of the Zoo.More >>
The first week of the Hattiesburg Zoo's summer camp series kicked off Monday with the ABCs of the Zoo.More >>
A popular contemporary dance company will be performing Monday night in the Hub City.More >>
A popular contemporary dance company will be performing Monday night in the Hub City.More >>