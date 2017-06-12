Consider This: Fly the flag

Flag Day honors a June 14th, 1777, resolution from the Second Continental Congress, which called for an official United States flag.More >>
Flag Day honors a June 14th, 1777, resolution from the Second Continental Congress, which called for an official United States flag.More >>
Marion County's Deputy Lance Porier is recovering after he was struck by a police car during a high speed chase a few weeks ago. The officer had surgery on one leg, that leg is now in a brace. His other leg was fractured, but is also healing. Marion County Sheriff's Department said that Deputy Porier has a long road to recovery. On Tuesday, May 30th, 33-year-old Alicia Holyfield stole a car from Ryan Chevrolet in Hattiesburg. Her high speed chase started in Lamar Cou...More >>
A deputy who was struck after a high speed chase in Marion County a few weeks ago is recovering.More >>
The first week of the Hattiesburg Zoo's summer camp series kicked off Monday with the ABCs of the Zoo.More >>
The first week of the Hattiesburg Zoo's summer camp series kicked off Monday with the ABCs of the Zoo.More >>
A popular contemporary dance company will be performing Monday night in the Hub City.More >>
A popular contemporary dance company will be performing Monday night in the Hub City.More >>