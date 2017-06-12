Consider This: Fly the flag

June 14 is Flag Day in the United States – a day that is widely unrecognized by many U.S. citizens. Flag Day honors a June 14th, 1777, resolution from the Second Continental Congress, which called for an official United States flag. This week is designated as National Flag Week, and Americans are urged to fly the American flag all week.

Here are some little-known facts about Flag Day:

This resolution designed that the flag would have 13 stripes, alternating red and white, and 13 stars - white on a blue background - to represent the 13 states.

A proclamation on May 30, 1916, by President Woodrow Wilson, designated June 14 as Flag Day and President Harry Truman signed Flag Day’s permanent observance into law in 1949.

Consider This: Americans enjoy the greatest freedoms in the civilized world. Let’s recognize Flag Day by flying our flags.

