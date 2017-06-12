Marion County deputy hit by car recovering

A deputy who was struck after a high speed chase in Marion County a few weeks ago is recovering.

Deputy Lance Porier had surgery on one leg, which is now in a brace.

His other leg was fractured, but is also healing, according to Hannah Daley, secretary for The Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Daley also said that Porier has a long road to recovery.

The scene:

ON May 30 33-year-old Alicia Holifield stole a car from Ryan Chevrolet in Hattiesburg.

The high speed chase started in Lamar County and continued into Marion County where Deputy Porier was hit.

He was airlifted from the scene to Forrest General Hospital.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.