Hattiesburg Zoo kicks off summer camps for kids

The first week of the Hattiesburg Zoo's summer camp series kicked off Monday with the ABCs of the Zoo.

Kids will get behind the scenes tours, educational classes, animal encounters, games, crafts, experiments and much more.

"We’ve had tremendous success in the past with our programs, and we know this summer will be another great season for our participants,” Jeremy Cumpton, education manager for the Hattiesburg Zoo, said.

The Zoo’s summer camp sessions have been organized to cover various topics including:

ABCs of the Zoo: Investigate new and exciting animals everyday while exploring the

Zoo letter by letter! Animal encounters and hands-on activities abound in this fun-filled week for young learners. This camp is for ages 5-6 and is held June 12-16.

Species Survival Superhero: Learn all about how animals and plants survive in the wild using their amazing abilities, causes of endangerment or extinction, and how zooare helping animal species stay alive. Become a defender of wildlife and help save the world! This camp is for ages 7-9 and is held June 19-23.

Jr. Zookeeper: Learn what it takes to be a keeper. Experience training, animal diet making, and more in this behind-the-scenes camp. It is perfect for those interested in biology. This camp is for ages 10-12 and is held June 26-30.

Fur, Feathers, Shells and Scales: Discover all the different ways animals cover,camouflage, shelter, and shield themselves. Learn how animals have changed the way they look and behave to help protect themselves. This camp is for ages 5-6 and is held July 10-14.

Born to Be Wild: Find out what makes an animal act like an animal. Whether alone or in a group, animals have their own unique way of doing things. Learn all about animal behaviors and how they help an animal live and survive. This camp is for ages 7-9 and is held July 17-21.

Destination Conservation: Learn what threatens animals in today’s world and what you can do to help keep animals from extinction. We will learn how humans affect the environment around them and how we can make a change for the better. This camp is for ages 10-12 and is held July 24-28.

Camp is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and is $45 per day or $200 for the whole week. Limited spots are available. Individuals are encouraged to secure a place early for their age groups.

Additionally, the Zoo is offering one overnight camp on July 7 from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. for ages 13-14.

To register for summer camps, complete the form online at HattiesburgZoo.com or visit the Zoo’s Facebook page.

For questions about summer camps, please email zooeducator@hattiesburg.org or call the Zoo at 601.545.4576. Payment is due online at the time

of registration.

