SCRMC offering free diabetic foot screenings

Marion County's Deputy Lance Porier is recovering after he was struck by a police car during a high speed chase a few weeks ago. The officer had surgery on one leg, that leg is now in a brace. His other leg was fractured, but is also healing. Marion County Sheriff's Department said that Deputy Porier has a long road to recovery. On Tuesday, May 30th, 33-year-old Alicia Holyfield stole a car from Ryan Chevrolet in Hattiesburg. Her high speed chase started in Lamar Cou...