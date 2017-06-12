SCRMC offering free diabetic foot screenings - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SCRMC offering free diabetic foot screenings

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAUREL (WDAM) – South Central Regional Medical Center is scheduling diabetic foot screenings June 27 at South Central Place, located at 2260 Highway 15 North.  Call 601-399-0501 to reserve your time.

