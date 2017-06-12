Hub Dance Collective perform during Festival South

The dance company will be performing for the fourth time with Festival South. Source: Festival South

A popular contemporary dance company will be performing Monday night in the Hub City.

Their performance is one of many in the Festival South lineup.

Hub Dance Collective is the Gulf South's premier contemporary dance company. Joining Festival South for the fourth time, HDC has performed recently in New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Birmingham, as well as its annual season performances in its hometown of Hattiesburg, MS.

The company brings luscious, moving contemporary dance to its Mississippi audiences, while sharing the creativity of Mississippi dance artists with the rest of the country, according to a news release issued by Festival South.

This year's event features new works and performances by company members Stacy Reischman Fletcher, Kelly Ferris Lester, Elizabeth Lentz-Hill, and Rebecca McArthur, as well as performances and choreography by regional guest dancers.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and are $10 for general admission.

Visit Festival South's website for more information.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.