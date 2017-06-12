Hattiesburg-Laurel airport hosting temporary TSA Precheck enrollment

The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will be hosting a temporary TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center this week.

“It’s a great way to avoid large lines and inconvenience with removing shoes, etc., at larger airports,” said Tom Heanue, Executive Director. “This will probably be our last enrollment center for this area,” Heanue continued. “We are always striving to make air travel safe, convenient and friendly here at your local airport."

The enrollment center is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Travelers can make an appointment for TSA PreCheck enrollment online here and then complete their enrollment in person at our TSA PreCheck Center.

The application fee is $85 and is good for five years. It can be paid at the time of your appointment by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Enrollees will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status and fingerprints are collected during the in-person enrollment. Walk-in appointments are available on a limited basis.

For more information contact 601-545-3111.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.