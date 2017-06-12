Wayne County deputy injured, suspect sought

A Wayne County Deputy was injured and transported to a local hospital Saturday after a car chase.



Sheriff Jody Ashley said deputies were working a safety checkpoint near the intersection of Beat 4 Shubuta Road and Shubuta Eucutta Road when a driver slowed down and then sped off, almost hitting the deputy and two narcotics officers.



"He came straight at them, they had to jump out and get into the ditch," said Sheriff Ashley. "They lucky he didn't kill him."



Sheriff Ashley said one of the deputies pursued the car in the chase when he wrecked his patrol car. The deputy was transported to Wayne General Hospital with minor injuries.

According to Sheriff Ashley, he has since been released.



Sheriff Ashley said they are searching for a black, four-door Chevrolet sedan with Wayne County tags. Sheriff Ashley said the tag may start with WV- or WT-. There was one person in the vehicle.

The sheriff said Crime Stoppers are also offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.



This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM 7 for updates.



Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.