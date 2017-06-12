USM School of Social Work Featured in Video Highlighting Collaboration with City of Hattiesburg

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CSM) recently released a video recognizing the City of Hattiesburg and The University of Southern Mississippi School of Social Work for the strides they have made to provide outreach and enrollment assistance to South Mississippi families since 2014.

CMS selected the Kids Health Access Collaborative from other Connecting Kids to Coverage National Campaign grantees across the country for their innovation in providing outreach and enrollment services within the community.

The video highlights the unique work Hattiesburg has done in regards to health access and features the work the USM School of Social Work began with the City of Hattiesburg and the National League of Cities and has continued through two additional grants, the MS Health Access Collaborative and the Kids Health Access Collaborative. The video showcases the partnership between the USM School of Social Work and the City of Hattiesburg as well as the approach used to increase health access for children and families in south Mississippi.

Through these grants, the City of Hattiesburg and the USM School of Social Work have helped to connect more than 3,000 children and families to health coverage and have educated nearly 200,000 Mississippians about the importance of health coverage.

The video is meant to inspire other organizations across the country to think of ways in which they can collaborate with city officials to reach and enroll eligible children and families.

To view the video, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0A2HPIH6hs or https://www.insurekidsnow.gov/webinars-videos/video/ms/index.html

