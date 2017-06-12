Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CSM) recently released a video recognizing the City of Hattiesburg and The University of Southern Mississippi School of Social Work for the strides they have made to provide outreach and enrollment assistance to South Mississippi families since 2014.More >>
As the 2017 MLB Draft nears on Monday, a couple of Southern Miss players were nationally recognized as draft prospects. USM junior pitcher Kirk McCarty is ranked among the top 500 MLB Draft prospects, according to Baseball America.More >>
A few weeks ago, the Pine Belt community raised money for a injured puppy at Southern Pines Animal Shelter to have surgery. The dog, had a broken leg, that needed to be amputated. One of the vet's that operated on her is the dog's new owner. "Pretty much as soon as I saw her waiting for surgery, I just fell in love with her," said owner, Dr. Katie Ebers. While at the shelter her name was "Aadaya", but Dr. Ebers changed it to "Seuss". "We alm...More >>
