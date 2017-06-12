Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Monday morning, everyone!

We are now going in to our typical summer pattern here in the Pine Belt where you can expect a chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms just about each and every day and it will be quite humid on most days.

For today there is a  good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy and humid overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

For Tuesday expect a good chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The tropics remain quiet.

