Teens found safe in Walthall County

A pair of teenage girls were found safe in Walthall County.
Hailey Williams,13, and Cloey Stewart, 14, have been located unharmed, according to the Walthall County Sheriff's Department.
The teenagers had been reported missing Sunday.
A few weeks ago, the Pine Belt community raised money for a injured puppy at Southern Pines Animal Shelter to have surgery. The dog, had a broken leg, that needed to be amputated. One of the vet's that operated on her is the dog's new owner. "Pretty much as soon as I saw her waiting for surgery, I just fell in love with her," said owner, Dr. Katie Ebers. While at the shelter her name was "Aadaya", but Dr. Ebers changed it to "Seuss". "We alm...More >>
A new study shows the Southern part of the United States are receiving the most spam calls and Mississippi is at the top of the list.More >>
