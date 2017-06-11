Teens found safe in Walthall County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Teens found safe in Walthall County

SANDY HOOK, MS (WDAM) -

A pair of teenage girls were found safe in Walthall County.

Hailey Williams,13, and Cloey Stewart, 14,  have been located unharmed, according to the Walthall County Sheriff's Department. 

The teenagers had been reported missing Sunday. 

