HPD investigating armed robbery at convenience store

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store.

The crime happened at 1801 Hardy Street, the Minit Mart around 10:30 p.m. according to Hattiesburg police PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

"The suspect displayed a weapon, demanded money and then fled the scene by unknown means," said Myers-Mitchell.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.


