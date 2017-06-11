HPD investigating armed robbery at convenience store

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Saturday night armed robbery at a Hub City convenience store.



The crime happened at 1801 Hardy Street, the Minit Mart around 10:30 p.m. according to Hattiesburg police PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.



"The suspect displayed a weapon, demanded money and then fled the scene by unknown means," said Myers-Mitchell.



If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.



