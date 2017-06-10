FestivalSouth hosts 'We are Mississippi' bicentennial concert

Hattiesburg blues artist Vasti Jackson performs during "We are Mississippi" at Southern Miss Saturday night. Photo credit WDAM.

The music of the Magnolia State was center stage Saturday night during a special Mississippi Bicentennial concert as part of FestivalSouth.

"We are Mississippi," at the University of Southern Mississippi's Mannoni Performing Arts Center, focused on the music of Elvis Presley, Jimmie Rodgers, Robert Johnson, B.B. King, Craig Wiseman, Charley Pride and other Mississippi natives.

It featured performers such as renowned blues artist and Hattiesburg resident Vasti Jackson and the Festival Orchestra.

FestivalSouth is a multi-genre, multi-week arts event that runs through June 17.

