5th annual Craft Beer Fest held in Hattiesburg

The 5th annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival was held at Town Square Park Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Downtown Hattiesburg celebrated Mississippi's craft beer industry and commemorated the state's bicentennial with an event at Town Square Park Saturday.

The 5th annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival featured beers from more than 30 breweries.

It also had food and live music.

About 1,000 people were expected to attend.

The event was hosted by the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association and was held in conjunction with FestivalSouth.

