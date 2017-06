The 34th annual Blueberry Jubilee was held in Poplarville Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Thousands of people gathered in Poplarville Saturday to help the town celebrate one of the area's top crops.

The 34th annual Blueberry Jubilee focused on the tiny blue fruit, but it also featured lots of other foods, arts and crafts, train rides, live music, a car show and lots of activities for kids.

The festival actually kicked off with music and storytelling Friday night and continued Saturday morning with a 5K run.

The first Blueberry Jubilee was held in 1984.

