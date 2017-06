Motorcyclist killed in Petal wreck

A Petal man died from his injuries after a three-vehicle wreck Friday on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem has identified the victim in that wreck as 46-year-old Michael Chambliss.

Petal Police said the accident happened around 5 p.m. Friday in front of the Taco Bell on Highway 42. Officials said the victim was heading west on his motorcycle when it collided with an SUV. WDAM 7 is told a total of three other vehicles appeared to be involved in the accident.

The victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital where he died from his injuries sustained in the wreck.

