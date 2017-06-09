New Lamar County solar farm to bring 400 construction jobs

A new solar plant near Sumrall is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Lamar County this summer.

Cooperative Energy and Origis Energy began construction on a 52 mega-watt solar energy facility in May. Cooperative Energy said the facility will provide clean energy to generation and transmission cooperative's 423,000 members across Mississippi.

The 540-acre solar site is located on Epley Road in Lamar County, adjacent to Mississippi Power Company's solar farm that broke ground in May of 2016 on Highway 42.

According to Cooperative Energy, the site will have over 200,000 photovoltaic solar panels and is expected to be completed by December of 2017. The project is expected to create about 400 jobs during construction.

The site will provide solar power to the 11 member electric distribution cooperatives served by Cooperative Energy. Those systems include Dixie Electric, Pearl River Valley Electric and Southern Pine Electric.

