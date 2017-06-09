Motorcycle-involved wreck in Petal

A Motorcycle was involved in a wreck in Petal on Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m. a motorcycle traveling west on Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal was involved in a wreck with what appears to be three other vehicles.The accident occurred in front of the Taco Bell, and the motorcyclist was taken to Forrest General Hospital and his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story.

