Motorcycle-involved wreck in Petal

A Motorcycle was involved in a wreck in Petal on Friday evening. Around 5 p.m. a motorcycle traveling west on Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal was involved in a wreck with what appears to be three other vehicles.
The family of one of three men wrongfully convicted in a Forrest County rape and murder opened a park in memory of their loved one Friday.
A traveling market specializing in antique and vintage items for the home is making its first stop in Laurel this weekend. The Market Beautiful features about 75 vendors from Mississippi and across the country. They will be set up along Front and Oak streets. It will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. It is a ticketed event and
On Friday delegates to the 69th annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls State elected officers in a simulated election. About 280 rising female high school seniors attended the event held on June 4-9 at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. Over the week, candidates campaigned and gave speeches in the simulated election.
