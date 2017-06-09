Dug roundup nets a dozen in Stone County

Local, state and federal authorities arrested a dozen people during a drug roundup in portions of Stone County, including the city of Wiggins.

The warrants were connected to a two-month undercover narcotics investigation that has been spearheaded by the Wiggins Police Department.

“The last six or seven weeks we’ve been conducting an undercover narcotics investigation here in Wiggins and today when we did our round up, we asked the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and DEA agents to come in and assist,” Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett said.

The warrants covered suspects in violation of parole, probation, sale and possession of controlled substance as well as conspiracy charges.

“Most of the crime in our community is related to drugs, whether its burglary, larcenies, things like that, it all boils back down to people stealing to support their habits,” Barnett said.

Barnett said he wanted to specifically thank MBN and the DEA agents for helping in the roundup, and he is hoping to send a strong message to the city.

“We’re not going to put up with it, and I want the citizens to know if they give us the information, we’re going to do our best to follow up on it to get the city cleaned up,” he said.

Officers and agents confiscated various forms of illegal drugs during Friday’s roundup.

“The majority of the drugs that we see in this operation is ice, which is a pure form of crystal methamphetamine, or almost pure, spice, prescription medication, some marijuana, but mostly a lot of crystal meth and ice,” Barnett said.

Barnett said he is pushing for a stiff jail sentence for the alleged offenders.

“People that you know need to get a job and quit selling drugs in the street,” Barnett said. “That they get some stiff sentences and hopefully some rehabilitation, and come out and be productive members of society.”

The 12 suspects, who are not being identified at this time are expected to make their initial appearance next week.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.