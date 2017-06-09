Hattiesburg zoo will have extended hours this summer

Beginning today the Hattiesburg zoo will have extended hours for the summer months.

The zoo announced extended time, calling it Friday Night Wild. The zoo will stay open until 8 p.m. on Fridays during June and July.

Zoo officials hope that this will make the venue more accessible.

"We are trying to allow people to beat the heat," animal care manager Stephen Taylor said. "As you know, it's getting into those hot summer months and this will give everyone that great opportunity to come and enjoy the zoo in a much cooler, as good as it can get, environment."

"The concession stand will be fully functioning and the ropes course will be discounted to $10, so it's a great chance to get out and try it when it's nice and cool."

