Traveling antique and vintage market makes first stop in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Traveling antique and vintage market makes first stop in Laurel this weekend

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A traveling market specializing in antique and vintage items for the home is making its first stop in Laurel this weekend.

The Market Beautiful features about 75 vendors from Mississippi and across the country.

They will be set up along Front and Oak streets this weekend.

It will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

It is a ticketed event and it will feature a meet and greet Saturday afternoon with Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV's Home Town.

The market started with five vendors in a Montana garage in 2010.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Motorcycle-involved wreck in Petal

    Motorcycle-involved wreck in Petal

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:51:04 GMT

    A Motorcycle was involved in a wreck in Petal on Friday evening.  Around 5 p.m. a motorcycle traveling west on Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal was involved in a wreck with what appears to be three other vehicles.

    More >>

    A Motorcycle was involved in a wreck in Petal on Friday evening.  Around 5 p.m. a motorcycle traveling west on Evelyn Gandy Parkway in Petal was involved in a wreck with what appears to be three other vehicles.

    More >>

  • Family opens park in memory of wrongfully convicted brother

    Family opens park in memory of wrongfully convicted brother

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:17:17 GMT
    Larry D. Ruffin Memorial Park. Source: WDAMLarry D. Ruffin Memorial Park. Source: WDAM

    The family of one of three men wrongfully convicted in a Forrest County rape and murder opened a park in memory of their loved one Friday. 

    More >>

    The family of one of three men wrongfully convicted in a Forrest County rape and murder opened a park in memory of their loved one Friday. 

    More >>

  • Dug roundup nets a dozen in Stone County

    Dug roundup nets a dozen in Stone County

    Friday, June 9 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-09 21:45:49 GMT
    Local, state and federal authorities arrested a dozen people during a drug roundup in portions of Stone County, including the city of Wiggins. The warrants were connected to a two-month undercover narcotics investigation that has been spearheaded by the Wiggins Police Department. “The last six or seven weeks we’ve been conducting an undercover narcotics investigation here in Wiggins and today when we did our round up, we asked the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and DEA ...More >>
    Local, state and federal authorities arrested a dozen people during a drug roundup in portions of Stone County, including the city of Wiggins. The warrants were connected to a two-month undercover narcotics investigation that has been spearheaded by the Wiggins Police Department. “The last six or seven weeks we’ve been conducting an undercover narcotics investigation here in Wiggins and today when we did our round up, we asked the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and DEA ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly