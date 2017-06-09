Traveling antique and vintage market makes first stop in Laurel this weekend

A traveling market specializing in antique and vintage items for the home is making its first stop in Laurel this weekend.



The Market Beautiful features about 75 vendors from Mississippi and across the country.



They will be set up along Front and Oak streets this weekend.



It will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.



It is a ticketed event and it will feature a meet and greet Saturday afternoon with Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV's Home Town.



The market started with five vendors in a Montana garage in 2010.

