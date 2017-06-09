HPD hosts annual awards luncheon

Today the Hattiesburg Police Department recognized a few of it's own.

The department held its annual awards luncheon, which helps signify various accomplishments throughout the year.

Officer Erick Mitchum was recognized as the Officer of the Year, while LaWanda Spann won Civilian of the Year for her work at the front desk of the police department.

"I'm the face that you see when you come in, and I just try to make everyone feel very warm and welcome," Spann said. "I know that when I go somewhere, I would like someone to make me feel very warm and welcome. So I try my best to make people feel welcome and give them that acknowledgment that they deserve."

Spann is the first face people see when entering the department, and she said she does her best to help make every situation much easier and better to deal with.

"It makes me feel really honored and it's a pleasure to have been with the Hattiesburg police for as long as I have, and that I'm very honored that they thought enough of me to give me this great award," Spann said.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Anothony Parker said that the awards are for their dedication and service throughout the year and that this day tries to give them incentive to help accomplish their goals in this career.

"This is a way for us to give back to them so they know how much we appreciate them for their service," Parker said. "We like officers that's able to change within a situation, to adapt to the situation that they are in, and officer Mitchum did a great job in that respect."

