Famed "Subway Doodle" artist presents Mississippi works at FestivalSouth

A New York artist who has gained national fame for his humorous works featuring blue furry monsters on subway trains spoke at an event Friday hosted by FestivalSouth.



"Subway Doodle" artist Ben Rubin spoke at Sciana Hall at the University of Southern Mississippi and showcased many of his "doodles."



Rubin became a star on social media after posting photos of cuddly creatures sitting next to, or interacting with, unsuspecting subway travelers.



The "doodles" were added to the photos by using an iPad.



Friday, he showcased three new "doodles" using photos taken by local photographers.

