Hattiesburg Craft Beer Fest moving outdoors to Town Square Park

The family of one of three men wrongfully convicted in a Forrest County rape and murder opened a park in memory of their loved one Friday.More >>
On Friday delegates to the 69th annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls State elected officers in a simulated election. About 280 rising female high school seniors attended the event held on June 4-9 at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. Over the week, candidates campaigned and gave speeches in the simulated election.More >>
The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival is moving a short distance from the downtown Train Depot to Town Square Park for its fifth annual event. More than 30 brewers and one thousand people are expectedMore >>
A New York artist who has gained national fame for his humorous works featuring blue furry monsters on subway trains spoke at an event Friday hosted by FestivalSouth. "Subway Doodle" artist Ben RubinMore >>
