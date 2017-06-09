Hattiesburg Craft Beer Fest moving outdoors to Town Square Park

The Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival is moving a short distance from the downtown Train Depot to Town Square Park for its fifth annual event.



More than 30 brewers and 1,000 people are expected to attend.



It will talk place from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday.



It will also have food and live entertainment.



For ticket information go to www.hattiesburgcraftbeerfest.com.

