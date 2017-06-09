Girls State delegates elect officers

On Friday delegates to the 69th annual American Legion Auxiliary Girls State elected officers in a simulated election.

About 280 rising female high school seniors attended the event held on June 4-9 at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, according to a press release from Southern Miss. Over the week, candidates campaigned and gave speeches in the simulated election and heard from Mississippi lawmakers.

Jayline Smith of Greennwood was elected governor of Girls State. Her and other elected officials at Girls State met with their counterparts in Jackson. Senators were also elected for Girls Nation, which is scheduled to take place on July 22-29 in Washington, D.C.

"I’m truly honored to represent such an inspiring group of young women, who are going to be our future leaders,” Smith said. “There are so many voices being silenced in politics, but it’s time to bring a microphone to those voices to have a better Mississippi, a better country and a better world."

Girls State Director Angela Kilcrease considered the week a success and said that participants now have a better understanding of how elected officials impact their lives, according to the press release.

"Democracy prevailed at Girls State,” Kilcrease said. ““It’s been a great week, and these elections in the state of ‘Magnolia’ show how much the delegates learned about how the democratic process works."

