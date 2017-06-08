Hattiesburg city leaders discuss dilapidated properties at meeting

The Council of Neighborhoods held a meeting in Hattiesburg Thursday to discuss a range of topics including the city’s code enforcement.

During the meeting, city leaders explained how code enforcement impacts the city and residients.

There are 10 dilapidated properties that need to be torn down, because they’re an eyesore for the community, officials said.

One of those properties is a portion of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Code Enforcement manager Mark Jordan says members of the church are working with them on getting a portion of the church demolished as soon as possible.

“It's a visual blight but also, we also know that based on some engineering reports that the building is not around. And so the church is taking measures instituted with assistance from the city of Hattiesburg to get that property demolished,”

