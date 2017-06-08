Funeral arrangements set for woman in Laurel death investigation

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Laurel woman at the center of a death investigation.

LPD confirmed that Katherine Elizabeth Sinclair, 23,died June 2 at Forrest General Hospital.

According to her obituary, she graduated Heidelberg Academy in 2012 and was currently a student at Meridian Community College.

Family visitation will be held at Memory Chapel, Laurel, on Saturday night, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Memory Chapel on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Myrick.

