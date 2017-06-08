'Touch a Truck' event held in Petal

Dozens of vehicles of all types were on display at Petal High School Thursday, and all for a good cause.

The "Touch A Truck" event gave the opportunity for kids and adults to explore some unique rides.

Utility trucks, power trucks, fire trucks and even a race car were there for a "hands on" experience. WDAM also had their live truck on hand.

It also gave the kids an opportunity to understand what the vehicle is for.

The SMAAD had it's rescue helicopter there also, all to benefit the American Cancer Society.

A similar even was recently held in Laurel and Waynesboro.

"It's a great event for children, it does a couple of things, it educates them about all of the career opportunities that are out there and some of them are young and aren't making those career decisions yet," Lydia Walters, Communications Manager, Dixie Electric Power Assoc. "But it also shows them different vehicles and different jobs that they may have never thought about before.

The volunteers for the event were provided by Dixie Electric Power Association.

