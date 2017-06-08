20 Hattiesburg High teams recognized for academic success - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

20 Hattiesburg High teams recognized for academic success

By Amanda LaBrot, Reporter
Connect
Hattiesburg High School varsity teams recognized for academic achievement. Source: WDAM Hattiesburg High School varsity teams recognized for academic achievement. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi High School Activities Association awarded Scholarly Team Recognitions to 20 varsity athletic programs at Hattiesburg High School.

Hattiesburg Public School District Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell said each varsity team at Hattiesburg High received a collective GPA of 3.0 or higher to be recognized. 

"I thought that was a great accomplishment," he said. 

Trussell said about 80 percent of the teams receive scholarly recognition annually, but it is the first time in his 15 years with HPSD that the football team has received this award.

"What this shows is that the student athletes and coaches are working just as hard off the field as they are on the field," Trussell said.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Funeral arrangements set for woman in Laurel death investigation

    Funeral arrangements set for woman in Laurel death investigation

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-06-09 02:02:15 GMT
    Photo Credit: WDAMPhoto Credit: WDAM
    Funeral arrangements have been set for a Laurel woman at the center of a death investigation.  LPD confirmed that Katherine Elizabeth Sinclair, 23,died June 2 at Forrest General Hospital. According to her obituary, she graduated Heidelberg Academy in 2012 and was currently a student at Meridian Community College. Family visitation will be held at Memory Chapel, Laurel, on Saturday night, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Memory Chapel on Sunday, ...More >>
    Funeral arrangements have been set for a Laurel woman at the center of a death investigation.  LPD confirmed that Katherine Elizabeth Sinclair, 23,died June 2 at Forrest General Hospital. According to her obituary, she graduated Heidelberg Academy in 2012 and was currently a student at Meridian Community College. Family visitation will be held at Memory Chapel, Laurel, on Saturday night, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Memory Chapel on Sunday, ...More >>

  • 20 Hattiesburg High teams recognized for academic success

    20 Hattiesburg High teams recognized for academic success

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-06-09 01:52:47 GMT
    Hattiesburg High School varsity teams recognized for academic achievement. Source: WDAMHattiesburg High School varsity teams recognized for academic achievement. Source: WDAM

    The Mississippi High School Activities Association awarded Scholarly Team Recognitions to 20 varsity athletic programs at Hattiesburg High School.

    More >>

    The Mississippi High School Activities Association awarded Scholarly Team Recognitions to 20 varsity athletic programs at Hattiesburg High School.

    More >>

  • HPSD hoping to improve kindergarten readiness

    HPSD hoping to improve kindergarten readiness

    Thursday, June 8 2017 9:51 PM EDT2017-06-09 01:51:02 GMT
    HPSD hoping to improve kindergarten readiness. Source: WDAMHPSD hoping to improve kindergarten readiness. Source: WDAM

    The Hattiesburg Public School District is working to improve reading skills of students entering kindergarten. 

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Public School District is working to improve reading skills of students entering kindergarten. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly