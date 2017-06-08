20 Hattiesburg High teams recognized for academic success

The Mississippi High School Activities Association awarded Scholarly Team Recognitions to 20 varsity athletic programs at Hattiesburg High School.

Hattiesburg Public School District Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell said each varsity team at Hattiesburg High received a collective GPA of 3.0 or higher to be recognized.

"I thought that was a great accomplishment," he said.

Trussell said about 80 percent of the teams receive scholarly recognition annually, but it is the first time in his 15 years with HPSD that the football team has received this award.

"What this shows is that the student athletes and coaches are working just as hard off the field as they are on the field," Trussell said.

