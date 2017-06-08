New guide from AG's office helping car owners with body repairs

The Consumer Guide to Insurance and Auto Body Repair is based on recommendations from the Mississippi Auto Repair Task Force. Photo credit WDAM.

The Mississippi Attorney General's office has published a new guide to help car owners with repairs after an accident.

An eight-page Consumer Guide for Insurance and Auto Body Repair gives car owners important information they need to know when dealing with the collision repair and insurance industries.

It is based on recommendations made by the Mississippi Auto Repair Task Force.

That group includes insurers, body repair shops, parts manufacturers and other industry representatives.

"We put forth this guide that puts down state law is so that consumers can open and know once they have a crash that they have a resource that they can go look at, kind of to get an idea what their rights are," said Hood.

"We have to commend the attorney general's office for taking that step to bring us all to the same table to communicate and discuss these things to give something to the consumer that they can actually use," said Chad Smith, co-owner of Smith Bros. Collision Centers.

The task force was convened last August.

