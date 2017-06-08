Nicholas Brown elected to Ward 5 Hub City council seat

Hub City residents in Ward 5 elected a new person to represent them for the next four years on the Hattiesburg City Council.

Nicholas Brown defeated incumbent Henry Naylor 1,026 to 703 in Tuesday’s general election.

“I’m happy, I’m a tad bit excited…I’m not too excited because I’m ready to see some progress, see some things done,” said Nicholas Brown. “It feels great to be a voice for Ward 5 and Hattiesburg as a whole.”

Brown, 34, said being visible in the community and hearing from the people is one of his biggest plans, along with getting town hall meetings started.

“I want to be very visible, I want to be active in the community, I want to see what the concerns are with the people,” said Brown. “We want to try to get these town hall meetings going, I’m going to be out with my pen and my pad, in different areas seeing what needs to be done.”

He said another thing he is pushing for is to unify the council.

“We all need to put our issues to the side and come together and take care of the community,” said Brown.

Brown added that he would like to make a “concerned citizens box” at city hall for people to leave comments or suggestions for the council.

“If you don’t know what the concerns are, you can’t come up with a solution,” said Brown. “I think it would be helpful because it would make our job a little bit easier, because if you don’t know what’s going on, you can’t come up with a solution.”

Brown will take office July 3, 2017, and said he wanted to thank his family, parents, and dedicate the victory to his late grandmother, Elice Bridges.

Henry Naylor, outgoing Ward 5 City Councilman issued this statement regarding his position and election.

Councilman Henry Naylor:

Earlier today I reached out to offer my congratulations to Nick Brown, who will now serve as the City Council representative for Ward 5. From everything I have seen, he will do a great job. I wish him the best.

I offer my deepest gratitude to the people of Ward 5 for allowing me the privilege of serving as Councilman for the past 16 years. Public service has allowed me the opportunity to make a difference in my community, and has blessed me with the opportunity to get to know many wonderful people. It has been an honor.

The next four years will bring exciting change to the City of Hattiesburg. I look forward to the change and believe we all will see our city become known for unity, growth and prosperity.

