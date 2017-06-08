Jackson JROTC visits William Carey for medical career week

Jackson public schools JROTC has been in Hattiesburg for the past week to learn about careers in the medical field.

Thursday the cadets went to William Carey where they talked with professionals and got to perform a heart ultra sound.

"I've never seen anything like it before," said high school junior, Jakobbie Williams.

This is the fifth-year of the program that exposes students to different STEM-based careers.

Current William Carey med student, Janice Mitchell, said its important that these high schoolers have an idea of what they want to do before graduating.

"Medical school is really hard if you love it, so I couldn't imagine doing it without having a passion for it," said Mitchell.

The 52 cadets will attend one more physical therapy training session before heading back home to Jackson tomorrow.

