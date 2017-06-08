HPD investigating burglary at Forrest Co. Election Commission office

HPD is investigating a burglary at the Forrest County Election Commission office. Source: RNN

Hattiesburg police are investigating a burglary at the Forrest County Election Commission office in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, officers responded to an alarm call at the building, located at 224 East 5th Street around 10:30, Tuesday night.

“When the key-holder arrived, they advised the window was opened to the building,” said Myers-Mitchell.

Myers-Mitchell added that officers checked the building when they arrived on scene.

“They made entry into the building, nothing was harmed, damaged or taken, and they were told by the key-holder the window into the building was open.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.