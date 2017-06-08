FCSO warning people of phone scam

FCSO are warning people of scams in the area. Source: WDAM

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be aware of ongoing scams that are targeting Forrest County and surrounding area residents.

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office has received complaints from residents that they are receiving phone calls and are being told they have outstanding warrants for their arrest due to not showing up for a court date with Judge Williams over a jury summons.

The scammer claims if you do not take care of the warrant that they will be arrested.

The sheriff's office does not solicit payments or fines of any kind over the phone, nor do they contact individuals to solicit money.

Do not give any personal information or money via a money card, credit card or green-dot card.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.