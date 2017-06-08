FCSO warning people of phone scam

Hattiesburg police are investigating a burglary at the Forrest County Election Commission office in the Hub City.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a burglary at the Forrest County Election Commission office in the Hub City.More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be aware of ongoing scams that are targeting Forrest County and surrounding area residents.More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be aware of ongoing scams that are targeting Forrest County and surrounding area residents.More >>