AG Hood speaks about social media issues at Girls State

Mississippi attorney general Jim Hood speaks at the 69th session of the American Legion Auxiliary's Magnolia Girls State Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

Mississippi attorney general Jim Hood spoke about the dangers and responsibilities associated with social media and the internet during the annual Girls State at the University of Southern Mississippi.

He spoke to more than 280 delegates at the 69th session Wednesday afternoon at the Thad Cochran Center.

Hood told them to be careful what they post on the internet and also talked about cyber stalking and cyber bullying.

"I talk to them, particularly Girls State about cyber crime issues, human trafficking and how things on the internet, they have to be really careful with what they post," said Hood.

"And they want to hear that, they want to know what the law is about rape and all those different type issues."

Hood also spoke last week at the annual Boys State.

