HHS senior elected MS Boys State Governor, given key to city

A Hattiesburg High School senior was elected governor of Mississippi Boys State and awarded the key to the city of Hattiesburg.

Mayor Johnny DuPree presented 17-year-old Tyson King with the key to the city and a Hattiesburg lapel pin Wednesday.

"Mr. Tyson King has honored Hattiesburg and honored his family because last week, he went to Boys State, and he was elected to be governor of Boys State," DuPree said. "That's quite an accomplishment. I'm excited because Tyson is actually a member of my youth council and has been for several years. It's a great honor and pleasure that I had the opportunity to present this to you, and I just believe God has a lot in store for you, Tyson. This is just the beginning. I do this when I think when I think people do something really exceptional that nobody else has done. Probably the last one I give out, but I want to make sure that you get it. I hope that you honor it by continuing to do the great job that you're doing in your community."

Election Results Celebration at 2017 Mississippi American Legion Boys State pic.twitter.com/zmHK0jlx9r — MS Boys State (@MS_Boysstate) June 1, 2017

King said after a week in the program he doesn't want a career in politics, but said it was a good learning experience.

"I feel like that was just an opportunity for me to to see a possible career choice that I might endeavor into, and after attending Boys State for a week, I decided that politics is not something for me," King said as DuPree chuckled next to him. "I feel like that was just a good opportunity, so I wouldn't waste money and go to college and find that out. Instead, I could just do it at the camp."

King was the first Independent candidate elected governor at Mississippi Boys State in more than 30 years.

