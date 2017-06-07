Boil water notice for some Hattiesburg residents - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Boil water notice for some Hattiesburg residents

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The West Lamar Water Association has issued a boil water notice for approximately 100 households in Hattiesburg. 

Due to emergency valve repair in Lake Serene, customers living from the Lake Serene Clubhouse to US Highway 98, Bay Drive, Sandy Hook, Crest Road, Snug Harbor, Dogwood Lane, Marine Circle, Woodlands Subdivision, Kendallbrook Subdivision and Serene Meadows are under a boil water notice. 

The notice will be in effect until all samples are approved. Boil water for human consumption for at least one minute until service is restored. 

