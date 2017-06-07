Boil water notice for some Hattiesburg residents

Laurel resident, Kristi Knight, wouldn't wish the scare she endured last July on anyone. "I look at my husband and I said,'I love you. I don't know if this is ever going to stop.' " Knight said. Knight said it all started with a tick bite. "It was a Sunday morning, and I woke up and I was getting ready for the day and I found a tick on my upper left leg," Knight said. Knight said she pulled it off, and she wasn't concerned until a week later. "The s...More >>
Laurel resident, Kristi Knight, wouldn't wish the scare she endured last July on anyone. "I look at my husband and I said,'I love you. I don't know if this is ever going to stop.' " Knight said. Knight said it all started with a tick bite. "It was a Sunday morning, and I woke up and I was getting ready for the day and I found a tick on my upper left leg," Knight said. Knight said she pulled it off, and she wasn't concerned until a week later. "The s...More >>
One Pine Belt hospital is battling breast cancer by fighting obesity.More >>
One Pine Belt hospital is battling breast cancer by fighting obesity.More >>