Six children safe tonight after house fire

Six children have been reported safe after a Hattiesburg house fire.

Fire officials said that they responded to a call at 811 Jordan Avenue and arrived to find that the home was fully involved in the fire.

Six children had been inside the home prior to the fire, but all six have been accounted for and are safe and unharmed. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

