Wesley targets obesity link to cancer - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Wesley targets obesity link to cancer

By Steven Williams, Anchor
Connect
Merit Health Wesley. Source: WDAM Merit Health Wesley. Source: WDAM
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

One Pine Belt hospital is battling breast cancer by fighting obesity.

Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg has gained accreditation in bariatric surgery. This means procedures  that achieve weight loss. What does this have to do with breast cancer? Medical researchers have found a link between excessive weight and an elevated risk of numerous types of cancer including this one.

"There's multiple studies that are showing that post-menopausal women with a higher BMI, or body mass index, that shows that they're obese have a 20 to 40 percent increase in their overall risk compared to women that are of normal weight," says Dr. Wesley Girod, the bariatric director at Wesley.

He performs two procedures, both of which reduce the amount of food that a person can take in.

"The sleeve [gastrectomy] takes off a segment of your stomach and what it does is, it reduces the size of your stomach to about the size of a large banana. Interestingly, part of the stomach that we take out reduces people's desire to eat."

Mississippi has one of the highest rates of obesity in the country. Dr. Girod says this surgical solution has a very good track record.

"It's extremely successful," he says. "Currently we're seeing 80 to 90 percent success rates, if they stay with our program and listen to how we'd like them to eat."

And who makes a good candidate for bariatric surgery?

"People with a BMI of 35 to 40 if they have high blood pressure, sleep apnea, diabetes, or arthritis; and then people of a BMI of 40 or greater," Dr. Girod says.

Exactly how obesity may affect cancer risk is a question with several possible answers. according to the National Cancer Institute. A lot of very smart people are working to figure this out.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Tick bite nearly kills Laurel woman

    Tick bite nearly kills Laurel woman

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-06-07 21:06:23 GMT
    Photo credit: RaycommediaPhoto credit: Raycommedia

    Laurel resident, Kristi Knight, wouldn't wish the scare she endured last July on anyone. "I look at my husband and I said,'I love you. I don't know if this is ever going to stop.' " Knight said. Knight said it all started with a tick bite.  "It was a Sunday morning, and I woke up and I was getting ready for the day and I found a tick on my upper left leg," Knight said. Knight said she pulled it off, and she wasn't concerned until a week later. "The s...

    More >>

    Laurel resident, Kristi Knight, wouldn't wish the scare she endured last July on anyone. "I look at my husband and I said,'I love you. I don't know if this is ever going to stop.' " Knight said. Knight said it all started with a tick bite.  "It was a Sunday morning, and I woke up and I was getting ready for the day and I found a tick on my upper left leg," Knight said. Knight said she pulled it off, and she wasn't concerned until a week later. "The s...

    More >>

  • Wesley targets obesity link to cancer

    Wesley targets obesity link to cancer

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:34:32 GMT
    Merit Health Wesley. Source: WDAMMerit Health Wesley. Source: WDAM

    One Pine Belt hospital is battling breast cancer by fighting obesity. 

    More >>

    One Pine Belt hospital is battling breast cancer by fighting obesity. 

    More >>

  • Four USM football games to be televised by Stadium

    Four USM football games to be televised by Stadium

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:30:29 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM
    Conference USA released its preliminary television schedule for the 2017 football season on Wednesday, and four Southern Miss games will be televised by Stadium, according to a press release from Southern Miss.  Stadium, formerly known as American Sports Network and Campus Insider, will air two home USM games and two away games this fall. The televised games include: the Sept. 9 home game against Southern University (6:00 p.m.), Oct. 14 homecoming game a...More >>
    Conference USA released its preliminary television schedule for the 2017 football season on Wednesday, and four Southern Miss games will be televised by Stadium, according to a press release from Southern Miss.  Stadium, formerly known as American Sports Network and Campus Insider, will air two home USM games and two away games this fall. The televised games include: the Sept. 9 home game against Southern University (6:00 p.m.), Oct. 14 homecoming game a...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly