Four USM football games to be televised by Stadium

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Conference USA released its preliminary television schedule for the 2017 football season on Wednesday, and four Southern Miss games will be televised by Stadium, according to a press release from Southern Miss. 

Stadium, formerly known as American Sports Network and Campus Insider, will air two home USM games and two away games this fall. The televised games include: the Sept. 9 home game against Southern University (6:00 p.m.), Oct. 14 homecoming game against UTEP (6:00 p.m.), Oct. 21 away game versus Louisiana Tech (6:00 p.m.), and the Nov. 25 game at Marshall (1:30 p.m.). 

The four televised games are in addition to the previously announced televised game on Sept. 2 at home against Kentucky, which will air on CBS Sports Network at 3:00 p.m.

For the full 2017 Southern Miss football schedule click here

