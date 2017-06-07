Consider This: Comedy has to have boundaries

Several days ago, Kathy Griffin’s “comedic” bit showcasing the decapitated head of President Trump went too far. Her failed attempt at humor was not only unacceptable but disgusting, and she deserves what comes of it. No matter what your opinion of the current president, anything related to a beheading is beyond comprehension of being funny.

In an online apology, Griffin stated, “I am just now seeing the reactions to these images” and then goes on to apologize. The problem is she is only apologizing because of the outcry from both Trump supporters, including his family and those not necessarily in the president’s corner.

Sadly, Kathy Griffin thought this was funny. I wonder how funny she thinks it is now that CNN has terminated her contract and she has lost an endorsement deal?

Consider This: How far is too far when it comes to comedy? How far can one push the envelope before stepping over the line?

