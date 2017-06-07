Laurel businesses donate trauma kits to police department

Several days ago, Kathy Griffin’s “comedic” bit showcasing the decapitated head of President Trump went too far. Her failed attempt at humor was not only unacceptable but disgusting, and she deserves what comes of it.More >>
Several Laurel businesses chipped in to donate 60 new medical trauma kits to the police department.More >>
William Carey's physical therapy program and two of its summer camps are back on the school's grounds this week.More >>
Today is Global Running Day.More >>
Covington County Emergency Management officials responded to a train derailment near Lux Crossing north of Sanford Tuesday morning.More >>
