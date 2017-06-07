Laurel businesses donate trauma kits to police department

Thanks to the help of Danny Avera, several Laurel businesses chipped in to donate 60 new medical trauma kits to the police department. Avera is the father of Laurel police officer Brock Avera.

The new kits come equipped with rubber gloves, trauma shears, a tourniquet, hemostatic dressing and a self-apply tourniquet.

“If it saves one life, it’s worth it," Captain William Sparrow said. "This will give the officer the capability of helping himself if he’s injured. It can also help an officer if he comes up to a scene and needs to provide emergency aid right there. It could be the difference between life and death."

Sparrow and the Laurel police department want to thank Danny Avera, Sanderson Farms, Howard Industries, B & R Supply, Chancellor Supply and the Hol-Mac Corporation for the donation.

“We were able to purchase enough of these kits for every officer with the Laurel police department," Sparrow said. "It’s about $4,000 or $5,000 worth of equipment. We really appreciate it."

