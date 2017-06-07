Pine Belt Pacers celebrate Global Running Day

Wednesday is Global Running Day, and Pine Belt runners are gearing up to celebrate.

The celebration promotes a healthy lifestyle by getting active. Whether running a lap around the block or going on a group run with friends, any step that gets someone moving is a good thing.

"I run to stay in shape, stay fit and keep my body healthy," said Kyla Sterling, JROTC runner.

Members of the Pine Belt Pacers said the sport brings people of all backgrounds together.

"It doesn't matter what shape, what size, what religion, age," said Audrey Jackson. "All my friends I've met through running."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.