Pep's Point worker nearly drowns trying to clear flood debris

A Pep's Point Water Park employee nearly drowned Wednesday trying to clear flood debris.

According to Jack Steverson, a partner at pep's point, Chris England, an employee, went underwater to clear debris when he was sucked into a 36-inch drainage pipe for the water park.

England had a rope tied to him, and employees were able to pull him out using that same rope, according to Steverson.

Employees did CPR and brought him back to life. Steverson said he was under water for about four minutes before he was pulled out of the drain.

Steverson said England was taken to Forrest General hospital by an ambulance, and was breathing, talking, and walking before he went to the hospital.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.