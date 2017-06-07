William Carey University still recovering after tornado

Construction crews have been working since January to repair the university. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

William Carey's physical therapy program and two of its summer camps are back on the school's grounds this week.

The university was hit by EF-3 tornadoes in January. Immediately after the tornadoes hit, construction began.

Currently, dorms are being renovated for the fall trimester, the gym and alumni house will be up and running by July and the anatomy lab will have its doors opened by August. The historic Tatum building will now be located at the center of campus, facing the street.

"Everyday I see something new," said Assistant Vice Principal for University Enhancement, Lynne Houston. "I'm just so grateful and so thankful."

In just five months, the school has welcomed students back building by building. Houston calls the renovations a step towards the "New Carey."

"It's the new Carey, the new Tatum, the new strong," said Houston.

